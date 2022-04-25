SAN DIEGO – Get ready for another warm day throughout San Diego County — and what’s expected to be the warmest of the week west of the mountains.

Forecasts show high temperatures Monday are anticipated to reach the upper 80s for the coast and inland valleys with highs in the low 90s in some locations. Offshore flow will peak today over Southern California, bringing temperatures 10-15 degrees above average.

With plenty of sunshine in the skies and a high UV index, forecasters recommend drinking plenty of water and keeping sunscreen handy whenever possible Monday.

Some breezy conditions are expected in the mountain areas with northeast winds gusting 20-35 mph, but they are expected to die down into the late afternoon hours.

The region will experience a cooling trend (except in the desert) starting Tuesday as a weak low-pressure system moves in. West of the mountains will be roughly 10 degrees cooler than Monday with further cooling by Thursday.

A coastal eddy likely will bring in some patchy fog along our beaches Tuesday morning/evening and deepen the marine layer later in the week.

You always can track local conditions with FOX 5’s San Diego weather radar and live San Diego traffic map. Want to show us the conditions in your neighborhood during the sweltering weather? Share your photos and videos here.