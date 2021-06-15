San Diegans try to stay cool amid heat wave

SAN DIEGO — Air conditioning companies and retail locations that sell fans across San Diego County are seeing increased business as a result of the heat wave.

Jane Sherry of El Cajon started her Tuesday with a call to ASI Hastings when she noticed her thermostat would not turn on, and with it, her air conditioner.

“It’s supposed to be 90 [degrees] today,” she said.

ASI manager Eddie Sandoval and a technician arrived to service the air conditioning unit. He suggests regular maintenance to avoid issues.

“What happens on these hot days is people usually turn them on, and on the hottest days is usually when they break down,” Sandoval said.

He said it’s heading into summer when people start calling in for inspections in hopes of avoiding a costly breakdown later down the line.

Fan Diego, a family-owned fan and lighting store, stocked up before the heatwave hit.

“On the hot days, where we have a heat wave like this, it’s a lot of cash and carry,” General Manager Marcos Ramos said. “We acted first instead of waiting, so we bulked up on our top-selling fans, which we know are very presentable, very good-looking. We have a good amount of stock … of our top-selling fans.”