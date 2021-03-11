San Diegans seek snow as storm blankets local mountains

SAN DIEGO — There is a winter storm warning in effect through 4 a.m. Saturday morning and more than a foot of snow has already fallen in Mount Laguna.

With more snow on the way, the playful landscape will become even more inviting for San Diegans. But the adventure doesn’t just start when you get to the mountain; instead, pay attention to the drive the moment you pull out of your driveway, as it is a beautiful sight to see the weather conditions change as you leave sunny San Diego behind.

Carlsbad resident Angie Garcia said, “It was really nice, like a nice day, sunny, normal whatever; but the more we got closer to Mount Laguna, you could see the temperature dropping.”

“It was suddenly super dark and cloudy and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh is it going to start to rain?” Clairmont resident Nihna Ocanto added.

A City Heights resident chimed in, saying, “All of a sudden, you get to the top and it looks beautiful because everything is white and you see the trees. It’s just awesome.”

The drive is just about an hour from most San Diego neighborhoods, but many people have not been. The snow-seekers enjoying the atmosphere said to be sure to dress in layers and bring gloves.

“Don’t forget gloves, for sure, because your hands will become red and really numb,” Garcia said. It is also recommended to get to the mountain early, so drivers feel comfortable driving slowly and safely.

Also keep in mind: Mountain locals always ask FOX 5 to encourage visitors not to wander onto private property in search of sledding spots and to bring trash bags, as options at the summit are few and far between, and littering is a common nuisance.