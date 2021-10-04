Reports of lightning in Carlsbad as storms expected in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — City officials in Carlsbad said all beaches are being closed Monday due to reports of lightning in the area as showers and thunderstorms are expected in San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

The coastline is expected to remain off-limits until the storm passes, Carlsbad officials added.

As of 2:57 p.m., showers and isolated thunderstorms associated with an upper low were moving into San Diego County and across the ocean waters, with activity increasing through Monday night.

Fast moving cells on weather radar, showers and isolated thunderstorms, are moving south to north over the ocean, along the beaches and impacting coastal cities – be alert for threatening weather and darkening skies with brief heavy rain and dangerous lightning #CAWX pic.twitter.com/I3xoKlPSfw — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 4, 2021

The National Weather Service tweeted at 2:20 p.m. that lighting was detected near Del Mar, which is expected to move into Solana Beach and Encinitas.

2:20PM radar update: Lightning has been detected in a cell near Del Mar. That cell will continue moving north into Solana Beach and Encinitas. If you're at those beaches, be sure to get indoors until it passes! #cawx pic.twitter.com/5AQBdlXas6 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 4, 2021

Be alert for threatening weather and darkening skies with brief heavy rain and dangerous lightning, the NWS advised. For anyone at those beaches, be sure to get indoors until it passes.

City News Service contributed to this report.