SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Record minimum temperatures were recorded in parts of San Diego County on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Lake Cuyamaca recorded a low temperature of 56 degrees. It was the highest recorded low temperature since 2014, when it was 55.

Tuesday, it’ll be cloudy in San Diego County with highs from 65 to 70 near the coast, 72 inland, 71 to 76 in the western valleys, 76 to 81 near the foothills, 74 to 84 in the mountains and 99 to 104 in the deserts.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.