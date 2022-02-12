Record high temperatures reported in parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Five cities in San Diego County set record high temperatures Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS reported the following records for this date:

— Chula Vista at 93 degrees, breaking the 2015 record high of 87 degrees;

— San Diego at 91, breaking the 2015 record of 86;

— Vista at 90, breaking the 2015 record of 87;

— Escondido at 90, breaking the 1971 record of 89; and

— Ramona at 85, breaking the 2016 record of 83.

El Cajon tied its 1971 record of 89.

Hot and dry weather was predicted to continue this weekend, along with weak to moderate Santa Ana winds, the NWS said. A heat advisory remains in effect through Sunday for the coast and valleys.

Very low minimum humidity of 6%-12% Saturday afternoon, combined with gusty northeast/east winds, were forecast to create elevated to critical fire weather conditions in wind-prone areas Saturday. Winds will be weaker Sunday, but humidity will remain very low with poor overnight recovery, forecasters said.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 80 to 85 degrees with overnight lows of 50 to 56. Western valley highs will be 86 to 91, with highs of 79 to 84 near the foothills and overnight lows of 51 to 58. Highs in the mountains were expected to be 68 to 75 with overnight lows of 44 to 52. Highs in the deserts will be 83 to 88 with overnight lows of 50 to 59.

A pattern change next week was expected to bring onshore flow and cooler weather, along with strong westerly winds over the mountains, deserts and coastal waters Tuesday. There may also be a chance of some light precipitation.

Temperatures on Tuesday were expected to cool 15 to 20 degrees from Monday, with highs only in the upper 50s to 60s for the lower elevations.

“While we are more certain about the cooler weather and gusty winds, we aren’t as sure about the precipitation chances on Tuesday,” the NWS said. “The amount of rain or snow we get is highly dependent on the track of the low. The more inland the track of the low, the less precipitation we will receive. Regardless of the track, moisture appears limited with this system, so even if the low tracks right over Southern California, it is not looking like a big rainmaker.”

At the beaches, northwest winds were expected to rapidly increase late Monday into Tuesday while northwesterly swell also builds, favoring hazardous seas and elevated surf for the beaches of San Diego County. Enhanced risks for rip currents appear likely at this time.

Gradual warming was expected late in the week.

