Record high heat expected to continue in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, a day after record high temperatures were set in Alpine.

Forecast highs for Wednesday include 103 for El Cajon, 99 for Escondido, Ramona and Valley Center, 98 for Alpine and Fallbrook, 92 for Vista, 89 for Oceanside and Chula Vista, 88 for San Diego and Encinitas, 84 for Del Mar and 83 for La Jolla.

Wednesday, El Cajon will be the closest to tying its 104-degree record from 1939. There isn’t likely to be another record set, though experts say it’s not impossible.

“That’s not to say there aren’t some other places that could potentially set a record if they end up warmer than expected,” said Greg Marpin, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service. Marpin named Ramona and other locations in San Diego County valleys.

High temperatures on Tuesday were as much as 20 degrees above average for some inland coastal and western San Diego County valley locations. New record high temperatures were set at Anaheim at 104 and Alpine at 98 with records tied at Vista at 95 and Ramona at 101. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Qq7TANiqCE — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 22, 2021

Tuesday daily records for Vista and Ramona were tied because of a high pressure system.

The 98-degree high in Alpine was one degree higher than the previous record set in 2009, according to the National Weather Service. Records date back to 1951.

The 101-degree high in Ramona tied the record set in 1975. Records date back to 1974.

The 95-degree high in Vista tied the record set in 1992. Records date back to 1957.

Tuesday’s other highs in San Diego County included 104 in Santee, 103 in Escondido, 102 in Fallbrook, Poway and Valley Center, 101 in El Cajon, 100 in Rancho San Diego, 98 at La Mesa and Montgomery Field, 96 in Rancho Bernardo and San Marcos, 93 at Brown Field, 88 at Oceanside Airport, 87 in Encinitas, 86 in Chula Vista and National City, 84 at San Diego International Airport and Carlsbad Airport and 82 in Del Mar.

Marpin said that heat waves along the coast in September is not unusual. In fact, the area’s hottest temperatures have been recorded in September.

