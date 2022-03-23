SAN DIEGO — Warm weather broke records in Southern California Tuesday, marking the start of a stretch of unseasonably high temperatures around the region.

In San Diego County, Ramona tied the date’s highest recorded temperature since 2008 at 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Big Bear Lake and Indio set their own high marks for minimum temperatures on March 22 at 41 and 69 degrees, respectively.

Forecasters said temperatures will near or break daily records again Wednesday and Thursday. Highs were expected to reach 15 or even 20 degrees above average.

Wednesday’s forecast of 83 degrees for the city of San Diego is just five degrees shy of the record high from 1926. Thursday’s 83-degree prediction is even closer to that day’s record of 85. And in Ramona Thursday, the NWS predicts an 89-degree high, potentially topping the record of 88 degrees.

By 11 a.m. Wednesday, many weather monitoring stations around San Diego County had already reached 80 degrees.

Forecasters said high pressure and winds blowing from east to west were driving the unseasonably hot conditions. By late morning, the NWS registered three gusts of over 65 miles per hour in county mountains, and plenty more above 50 mph.

Forecasters issued a wind advisory for San Diego County mountains and valleys until 2 p.m. Experts warned drivers and residents in rural areas to look out for fallen tree limbs, potential power outages and blowing objects.

As the offshore winds weaken, the NWS expects temperatures to cool down starting Friday. Forecasters said that would continue through the weekend, with low clouds and fog along the coast in the morning and evening. Rain could fall in San Diego by early next week, but experts said it was difficult to predict how much and when at mid-week.