Record-breaking temperatures hit Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. — It was a record-breaking Friday in Alpine, where temperatures reached the triple digits.

Businesses and residents were already on high alert after a few brush fires broke out Thursday, heading into a weekend of high fire danger.

“Any spark that’s going has the potential to burn. We’ve had a few sparks take off in Alpine last couple days,” said Greg O’Gorman, captain with Alpine Fire Protection District.

Multiple brush fires broke out along Interstate 8 Thursday, sending several local fire agencies into action quickly.

“The cracking and popping and the noise! Every time the helicopter would drop it was right on point. We would all cheer,” said Heather Allen, co-owner of Crobean Café and Bakery.

The fires were a close call for some businesses and homes that were just steps away from the flames.

“We were really nervous to lose our building. So if the wind would’ve moved this way I think we would’ve had more damage,” said Loic Laffargue, co-owner of Crobean.

Laffargue and Allen say the record-breaking heat in Alpine Friday isn’t all that uncommon.

“It goes off and on. It’ll be in the 90’s and I remember one year it was 112 up here in the summer,” Allen said.

The heat is here to stay for the time being, so crews across the county are prepared.

“This weekend is going to be hot and it’s just getting hotter throughout next week. It’s not just here in Alpine, it’s not just here in east county. We’re all ready,” said O’Gorman.