SAN DIEGO, Calif. – We are experiencing the hottest temperatures in San Diego County so far this year, and it’s only going to get hotter in the coming days.

This summer’s first major heat wave is bringing scorching heat to inland areas for multiple consecutive days, elevating heat risk for the entire population through Tuesday evening.

An Excessive Heat Warning is already in effect for some areas like mountains and deserts where maximum temperatures could reach up to 108 degrees and 120 degrees, respectively.

Inland valleys including Escondido, Poway, Santee and El Cajon will join the Excessive Heat Warning starting Friday through Tuesday. Daytime highs could climb to up to 103 degrees in some places.

The peak of the heat is scheduled for Saturday through Monday and daytime high temperature records could be in jeopardy for places like Borrego Springs. The heat record for July 16 in that area is 118 degrees, with the forecast being 119 degrees Sunday.

Overnight temperatures will also be warmer than normal, only dropping to the upper 70s and low 80s for mountains and desert communities.

Beach communities will be warmer than normal for this time of year, but not hot enough to trigger any heat-related warnings. A shallow marine layer will moderate temperatures at the coast and bring low clouds in the late evening and morning hours through the weekend.

By middle of next week, the heat begins to weaken, but conditions will continue to stay five to 10 degrees above average.

Stay hydrated, re-apply sunscreen, limit time outside during peak afternoon heat and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and make sure to check in on family, friends and neighbors during this hot week ahead.