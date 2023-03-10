SAN DIEGO — Rain and winds are expected to make a gusty return to San Diego County Friday into Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Light precipitation is forecast to spread eastward and southward across the region Friday morning with the most significant rainfall expected to occur into the night. Weather officials say that will continue into Saturday with a wet morning anticipated.

Rainfall levels across the county are expected to range from one-half to one inch near the coast, one to one and a half inches in the mountains, and one quarter of an inch or less in the high desert with less expected in the lower desert, NWS said.

As for winds, periods of strong gusts are expected to blow southwest to west in the mountains and deserts through Saturday. In the meantime, NWS says the strongest winds will be Friday morning along the lower desert slopes with gusts around 60 mph in some areas.

Be sure to grab your jackets Friday as widespread temperatures are expected to be several degrees cooler than Thursday across the region. On Saturday, however, NWS says temperatures will be several degrees warmer with Sunday expected to dryer and warmer.

Looking ahead to next week, weather officials have forecast a dry Monday with higher temperatures that are expected to continue through Thursday. There still may be bouts of rain in some areas Tuesday into Wednesday.