SAN DIEGO – A strong storm system is approaching San Diego County Monday, bringing with it widespread rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms into Tuesday.

Unlike recent low-pressure systems, this storm is expected to dump measurable rain: seven-tenths of an inch to an inch at the coast, between an inch and an inch and a half for the inland valleys and between 2-3 inches for the mountains.

By 1 p.m., expect scattered showers along the coast and throughout East County in areas such as Ramona, Escondido and Santee.

Places like Big Bear and mountains in Riverside County will get several inches of snow, but local mountains may only get a few flakes at higher elevations.

It appears beaches and some inland areas will get a break in the rain late afternoon, but a second surge will produce locally heavy rain and a greater chance of thunder and lightning late Monday evening into early Tuesday. The best chance for a lightning storm will be closer to beaches.

A wind advisory is in place from the coast to the deserts where south winds of 10-20 MPH are expected with gusts up to 35 MPH. It is expected to be windier along the mountains.

The storm will move west to east and fizzle out by late Wednesday, but a weaker low-pressure system could bring us a few more sprinkles Thursday.

Throughout the storm, you can track conditions with FOX 5’s San Diego weather radar and live San Diego traffic map. Want to show us the conditions in your neighborhood during the wet weather? Share your photos and videos here.