SAN DIEGO — Don’t put away that winter storm gear just yet as more precipitation is expected to make its way to San Diego County this week.

The National Weather Service San Diego predicts “the heaviest and most widespread rain” will occur in the coastal and inland valleys early Tuesday morning while the mountains may see snow.

“After the main band pushes through, lingering showers will occur through much of the day Tuesday and Wednesday,” NWS San Diego tweeted Monday.

The weather agency advises motorists to slow down, even though the rain totals won’t be as significant as the New Year holiday weekend.

Strong gusts will also be a factor during the storm as a Moderate Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for the mountains and deserts.

Later in the week, another system is expected to produce heavier and more persistent wet weather than the overnight rainfall.