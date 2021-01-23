Rain showers, snow arrive Saturday with heavier storm still to come

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Cool weather was forecast Saturday for San Diego County with periods of rain and snow in the mountains, but showers will be more numerous Saturday afternoon and evening before winding down late Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Scattered showers were moving west to east across the county Saturday morning, forecasters said.

“A few have produced moderate rainfall rates of 1/4 inch or more per hour, but most areas as of 9 a.m. have seen less than 1/4 inch of precipitation,” the NWS said. “The exceptions to that are in northwest San Diego County.”

Winds have decreased Saturday with peak gusts under 30 mph in the wind- prone areas.

Coastal high temperatures Saturday were expected to be around 57 degrees and there was a 70% chance of rain with overnight lows of 38-44, forecasters said. Western valley highs will be 54-59 with overnight lows of 35- 41 and scattered showers. Near the foothills, highs will be 47-52.

In the mountains, a winter weather advisory was in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday with highs expected to be 40-47 and 1-3 inches of snow with the snow level at 4,400 feet and 5,000 feet in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be 26-34. Desert highs will be 60-65 with scattered showers and overnight lows of 37-47.

“Look for a break on Sunday with some sun, but it will remain on the cool side,” the NWS said. “By Sunday evening some showers will break out again and become numerous overnight into Monday.”

On Monday, heavy snow will develop in the mountains and gale force winds will rake the coastal waters, including a few thunderstorms and brief heavy downpours and small hail, the weather service said.

“Quiet, but continued cool weather is on tap for the midweek period, but a warmer, wetter storm system is possible by week’s end,” forecasters said.