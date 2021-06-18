Rain showers possible Friday morning as heat wave blazes on

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A heat wave will carry on Friday in San Diego County, but conditions are starting to shift slightly, and only the deserts will remain hot by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The high pressure system over the Southwestern United States remains in place and will keep most of the region blazing hot through Saturday, forecasters said. A separate wave of high pressure is rotating through Southern California, bringing a slight chance of rain showers throughout the county Friday morning.

Skies will clear throughout the region by Friday afternoon, with the deserts potentially reaching 122 degrees and the mountains expected to reach 103.

On Thursday, Borrego Springs reached 118 degrees, besting its previous record for June 17 of 114 degrees, set in 2008, according to the NWS.

An NWS excessive-heat warning will remain in effect through 9 p.m. Saturday in the western valleys, 9 p.m. Sunday in the mountains and 9 p.m. Sunday in the deserts.

Some showers are still possible this morning across the region, with more clearing into the afternoon. Otherwise, we'll be strummin' the same old heat tune 🔂 #cawx #OnRepeat pic.twitter.com/7ZpN2jWC7A — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 18, 2021

Highs temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the mid-70s to low- 80s in coastal areas, the low- to mid-80s in the western valleys, the low- to mid-90s near the foothills, the low-90s to low-100s in the mountains and the high-110s to low-120s in the deserts.

The conditions significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, authorities advised. People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, seek out shade and check up on potentially at- risk relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles — but particularly during such hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, the NWS cautioned.

To help area residents beat the heat, the county is offering “Cool Zone” sites in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center. A full list of the locations can be found at: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones/.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.