SAN DIEGO — The stormy weather was not keeping people from visiting Mission Beach Thursday morning.

Several people were out exercising by the coast as early as 5 a.m. despite the off and on rain and very cold temperatures. Beachgoers were walking and jogging along the sand and on the boardwalk.

There were a few people on their bikes, like Poxy Dilbeck.

“A couple days out of the year that it’s like this, it reminds me of back home in Oklahoma so it’s not really much of a downer,” Dilbeck told FOX 5. “Everybody goes out and buys a bunch of bread and eggs but it’s not as nearly as bad as a tornado or anything.”

The FOX 5 news crew even saw some people take a dip in the ocean.

The water temperature was between 55 and degrees Thursday morning.

Lifeguards were urging beachgoers not to swim or surf as there was a high rip current risk.