SAN DIEGO — A cold Pacific storm will move through San Diego County on Wednesday, bringing heavy precipitation and strong gusty winds, according the National Weather Service.

Overnight rainfall was the heaviest at lower elevations with 1 to 1.5 inches soaking the Inland Empire and coastal slopes of the mountains, weather officials said.

Some county areas that have received the most rain in the last two days include Lake Henshaw, Mesa Grande and Fallbrook, NWS data shows.

For the mountain areas, Wednesday snow will become showery by afternoon and will decrease into the evening. NWS says mountain rainfall from Tuesday through Wednesday will range from 2 to 3 inches.

For the coastal areas, NWS says rainfall amounts from Tuesday to Wednesday will be around one-third to one-half inch. As for the desert lands, one-tenth inch to around one-half inch can be expected during the same time range.

NWS says southwest to west winds showed strength Wednesday morning and will continue into the day before diminishing through the night. A Wind Advisory is in effect for multiple areas in the county until Wednesday evening.

There are lighter skies on the horizon as NWS forecasts a dry Thursday with warmer temperatures. This momentum is expected to continue into Friday.