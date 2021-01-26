Rain, mountain snow linger as storm moves out of San Diego area

SAN DIEGO – Rain and mountain snow were still falling early Tuesday as a cold winter storm slowly moved out of the San Diego area.

Precipitation was expected to taper off by 10 a.m. Tuesday. Once the storm that brought downpours and high winds clears, San Diego area residents can expect two days of mostly dry conditions. But another significant storm is expected to move over the San Diego area Thursday night or Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be partly cloudy Tuesday following showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon, with highs around 57 and winds 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30. It will be mostly clear on Tuesday night.

As of early Monday evening, inclement conditions had delivered up to about three-fifths of an inch of precipitation along the coast and in the local deserts, a little more than an inch in the inland valleys, and almost 2 1/3 inches in parts of the East County highlands, according to the National Weather Service.

Topping the 24-hour rainfall tallies as of 5 p.m. were 2.31 inches on Big Black Mountain, 1.79 at Henshaw Dam, 1.76 in Mesa Grande, 1.58 in Pine Hills, 1.35 in Descanso and 1.34 in Pine Valley, the weather service reported.

San Diego County snowfall totals included 7 inches in Julian, the Mount Laguna area and Warner Springs; 2 inches in Ranchita; and a half-inch in Boulevard.

The blustery conditions generated some notable winds across the county, including gusts with readings of 69 mph on Volcan Mountain; 65 mph at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach; 58 mph on Otay Mountain; 56 mph in Crestwood and Del Mar; and 55 mph in Mission Beach and Potrero.

The storm created some public works problems across the region, including a flooded transition ramp on southbound Interstate 805 to state Route 52 in University City, shortly before 6 a.m.; a large downed tree across the roadway on East Grade Road at Conifer Road in Pauma Valley, about 8 a.m.; and another toppled tree blocking traffic lanes at Muir College Drive and North Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla, about 7:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol reported.

The weather service has issued a high-surf advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday in local coastal areas and a gale warning through 10 p.m. Tuesday for ocean waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border.