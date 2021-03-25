Rain, light snow possible Thursday from fast-moving storm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Gusty winds will sweep through the San Diego County mountains and deserts Thursday as a quick-moving storm system drops scattered showers throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong trough of low-pressure is moving into Southern California on Thursday morning, prompting the breezy and wet weather, forecasters said.

The NWS issued a wind advisory that will be in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday in the mountains and deserts.

Winds out of the west and southwest are expected to be between 25-45 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 55 mph in the deserts and 65 mph in the mountains, forecasters said. The gusty conditions could blow down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages, and visibility will be low in the deserts due to blowing dust and sand.

Scattered showers will linger until Friday morning, with coastal areas, the western valleys and the mountains the most likely to see consistent rain.

Coastal areas and the western valleys are expected to get up to one- tenth of an inch of rain, while up to a half-inch could fall in the mountains and the deserts are forecast to receive less than one-tenth of an inch, according to the NWS.

Snow levels will fall to around 4,000 feet Thursday and mountain locales above that mark could get an inch or two of snow by Friday morning.

Highs temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the high-50s in coastal areas, the low- to high-50s in the western valleys, the low-40s to low- 50s in the mountains and the mid- to high-60s in the deserts.

Clear skies are expected by Friday night and temperatures will warm up quickly over the weekend, forecasters said.

