SAN DIEGO — Grab your umbrellas, San Diego: more rain is heading towards the region this week.

A trough of low pressure over the East Pacific will start moving inland on Wednesday, bringing with it some light drizzle and patchy, dense fog for coastal areas, according to the National Weather Service.

By the weekend, the system’s westerly flow will give way to more chances for slightly heavier precipitation. Current models project that most of the county will get anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half of rain between Saturday and Monday.

NWS says portions of the South Bay and desert are likely to receive slightly less — around 0.7 inches — than most of the county, while some higher-elevation mountain areas are likely to receive upwards of two inches.

“Chance of rain starts out around 20% for the morning and afternoon, increasing to 50% by the evening. This will change in the coming days, but the best chance for the rain will be mostly after this time period,” NWS said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Map showing projected rainfall totals for a storm expected to hit San Diego County on Saturday, Jan. 20. (Courtesy of National Weather Service)

The system will also bring gusty westerly winds on Wednesday. The strongest winds are expected to be felt in the mountain and desert areas of the county, with individual gusts forecasted to peak between 35 to 40 miles per hour.

With this storm, San Diego County likely will not see much snowfall, if any. According to NWS, the snow level will be much higher, mostly about 7,000 feet.

This system is not anticipated to have a huge impact on temperatures. NWS says that highs are expected to be slightly below average, while nighttime lows will be a little warmer than the freezing temperatures earlier this month that broke local records in a few places.