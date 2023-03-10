SAN DIEGO — The rain may mess with your weekend plans.

Local businesses and organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival are bracing for more chances of showers through Saturday morning.

Balboa Park to Gaslamp is drenched from yet another rain storm in San Diego County. That’s been keeping many customers away.

“San Diegans, we don’t go out when it rains and unfortunately we have been getting a lot of rain this year,” said Sara Arjmand of Greystone Prime Steakhouse. “I mean more than usual definitely and it definitely has affected business massively.”

Arjmand says business in Gaslamp drops 30-45% on rainy days.

“When it rains, people are just scared of driving and walking and parking and all that just adds up and people just stay home,” Arjmand said.

But down the street at Balboa Park, organizers are still setting up for the 41st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.

“The Irish dignitaries that are coming brought the weather with them,” Parade Chairman Sean Walsh said.

FOX 5’s very own Kathleen Bade and Phil Blauer will also be special guests at the parade.

Organizers say the show will go on rain or shine.

“We’re ready to go,” Walsh said. “In the morning, we’ll put final touches on everything and we’ll be good. This isn’t the first time it has rained on the parade.”

Many Irish American locals says they sure won’t let a little wet weather rain on their parade.

“When you’re Irish, nothing rains on your parade. It’s just too much of a holy day not to get out there and enjoy yourself and have a good time,” paradegoer John Clark said.

The coast is expected to get one-half to an inch of rain.

The parade and festival is open to the public for just $5 for adults and free for military.