Rain brings runoff, bacteria to beaches

SAN DIEGO — A General Rain Advisory has been issued, urging people to avoid water contact at all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall from a winter storm sweeping through San Diego, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.

Surfers and swimmers are warned that rain can bring urban runoff and increase bacteria levels in the water, particularly near storm drains, rivers, lagoons, and creeks.

Urban runoff could contain elevated levels of bacteria from animal waste, decomposing vegetation, and soil.

Water contact should be avoided during rainstorms and for 72 hours following the rain.

A beach closure will be in place for the Tijuana Slough shoreline due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the U.S. The water contact closure area includes all beaches from the U.S.-Mexico border to the south end of Seacoast Drive in San Diego.

Beach closure signs will remain in place until ocean water sampling results are clean.