Rain makes for wet morning commute in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Rain led the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory Monday morning for north and north-central San Diego County.

The flood advisory was expected to remain in effect through 8 a.m. for Carlsbad, Escondido, Fallbrook, Julian, Ramona and Vista. So far, Oceanside has received one-half and three-quarters of rain, NWS San Diego said.

Radar update at 510 AM: moderate to heavy rainfall continues across northern San Diego and Riverside Counties. Rainfall rates of 0.25 to 0.50 inch per hour will continue as these showers move northwest. Avoid areas of high water. Turn around don't drown! #cawx pic.twitter.com/IoZ6Z5col5 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 26, 2021

The rain has caused its share of vehicle spinouts and minor collisions on state and federal highways in the county, the California Highway Patrol dispatch center told City News Service.

The rain showers and isolated thunder storms were expected through the morning in San Diego County, with inclement weather moving to the mountains and deserts by Monday afternoon.

Forecasters say it will be very humid throughout the county Monday with temperatures ranging from 75 to 82 degrees on the coast and inland, to 95 to 100 degrees in the deserts and 70s for the mountains.