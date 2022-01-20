Predicted Santa Ana conditions bring potential for wind damage, roadway hazards

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A period of gusty conditions will start off the weekend in the San Diego area, creating a potential for wind damage and roadway hazards, the National Weather Service advised Thursday.

The predicted spell of blustery Santa Ana air currents out of the northeast prompted the NWS to issue a wind advisory for local inland valley and mountain locales, effective midnight Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Over the period, sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph are expected, meteorologists said.

The heightened winds will continue but in diminishing fashion Saturday night and into Sunday, according to the weather service, which advised those who live, work or travel in the affected areas to secure outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving, especially if operating large, high-profile vehicles.

