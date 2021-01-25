Powerful winds topple tree onto cars

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Powerful winds knocked a large tree onto multiple cars early Monday in Spring Valley during a winter storm.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Helix Street. Fire department and San Diego Gas and Electric crews were called out to the scene.

A resident saw it happen from his window. “I heard loud slaps or bangs. I kind of thought it was gunshots at first … As I’m looking out the window, I just see the whole tree start to slowly fall like it’s tearing from the base of it and it just falls on top of all the cars on the neighbor’s driveway.”

No injuries were reported.

A wind advisory was in effect for San Diego County’s inland valleys until 10 p.m.