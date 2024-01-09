SAN DIEGO — Some snow may fall this week in the San Diego County mountains as a quick-moving cold front moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A dusting to two inches of snow is expected in the mountains from Highway 18 and 38 south to Mt. Laguna Wednesday night and Thursday, NWS San Diego posted Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter. Forecasters advise travelers to carry chains while driving.

The freezing temperatures have been noticed in communities like Ramona and Campo, where low temperature records were broken on Monday, per NWS. Ramona recorded a new low of 22 degrees, breaking 24 degrees set in 2000. In Campo, the old record of 19 degrees in 1951 was tied.

Also on Monday, San Diego had not felt this cold of 39 degrees since Feb. 16, 2023. In Oceanside, the morning low was one degree higher at 32 degrees compared to 31 degrees on Feb. 19, 2023. And in East County, Ramona recorded a low of 21, almost matching 19 degrees on Feb. 5, 2020.

Tuesday night will see clear skies and light winds, but cold temperatures may cause patchy frost for inland areas, forecasters said.

Along with the cold front, it’ll be windy in San Diego County.

The mountains are under a severe high wind warning starting Wednesday at 7 p.m.- 10 a.m. Thursday. Thirty to 40 mph west winds and gusts to 70 mph are expected.

In the deserts and inland valleys, a moderate wind advisory is in effect from Wednesday at 7 p.m.- 10 a.m. West winds range from 15 to 30 mph, while gusts range from 40 to 50 mph.

On the coast, a moderate wind advisory starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday is expected to create northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. A minor coastal flood and high surf advisory is in place for both days as well.