NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Plaza Bonita Road is back open to vehicles after it was closed due to flooding.

Steady rains caused the river to overflow, flooding the area between Equitation Lane and Bonita Road.

#ADVISORY

Plaza Bonita Rd bridge is now open to vehicles. Thank you to the hard working #NationalCity Public Work Crews who cleared and continue to clear debris from the sides of the bridge. pic.twitter.com/muFotMt1Vt — National City (@CityOfNatlCity) April 11, 2020