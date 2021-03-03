Photos: Storm covers San Diego neighborhoods in rain, hail

A little one checks out the storm and some mild flooding in the backyard in Mission Valley. (Photo: Emily Hutton)

Hail on the at-home putting green in Santee. (Photo: Jonny Shinabarger)

Hail in Serra Mesa (Photo: Claudia Vilela)

Hail covers a side-yard in Serra Mesa. (Photo: Claudia Vilela)

A rainbow follows Wednesday’s storm in Oceanside. (Photo: Julie Gayle)

Rain covers the windows at Lifesharing, an organ and tissue donation organization in Mission Valley. (Photo: Lifesharing)

Enough hail accumulates in a Mission Valley-area parking lot to look like snow. (Photo: Eileen B, shared by a friend)

The storm in National City. (Photo: Monica Dawson)

La Jolla in the rain. (Photo: Nadav Offer)

Our patio is almost covered with hail!” says Natalia Briggs, who sent this in from Tierrasanta.

Out for a run in the rain at MCAS Miramar. (Photo: Justin Brandt)

Rain splashes down in the parking lot of Lifesharing, an organ and tissue donation organization in Mission Valley. (Photo: Lifesharing)

Swapnil Hingane with a look at conditions in Mira Mesa.

Hail in hand in Serra Mesa. (Photo: Claudia Vilela)

SAN DIEGO — A storm system blustered into San Diego County Wednesday, dumping rain, hail and snow, accompanied by thunder and lightning in some parts of the region.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be between one-quarter and three- quarters of an inch in coastal areas and the western valleys, while the mountains are expected to get up to 1.5 inches and the deserts will get less than one-tenth of an inch, according to the NWS.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday in mountain locales above 5,500 feet. Those areas are forecast to receive between 3-5 inches of snow, and NWS officials warn the falling white powder could limit visibility and make travel difficult.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in coastal areas and the western valleys, and from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday in the deserts.

Southerly winds in the first two areas are expected to be between 10- 20 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 35 mph, according to the NWS. Westerly winds in the deserts are forecast between 20-30 mph, with 55 mph wind gusts possible.

Highs temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the low-60s in coastal areas, the high-50s in the western valleys, the low- to mid-50s near the foothills, the high-40s to low-50s in the mountains and the high-60s in the deserts.

Some rain showers could linger Wednesday night, but clear skies and warmer conditions are expected on Thursday, forecasters said.