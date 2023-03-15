SAN DIEGO — San Diego experienced blustery conditions on Wednesday as heavy rain and gusty winds swept the though the region.

Heavy overnight rainfall was followed by a dreary and wet sunrise with several areas grappling with toppled trees, flooded banks and roadway obstacles.

Here’s a look at some areas battered by wind, rain and inclement weather conditions.

Tijuana River Valley

This area experienced flooding over roadways with debris, including garbage that was seen piling up in the waterways. San Diego City Lifeguards were seen patrolling the area.

Hillcrest

A tree fell over and blocked all lanes of traffic on State Route 163 at Robinson Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Caltrans crews are seen towing the tree from the roadway.

A driver who was stopped just before the scene said, “Five seconds earlier and I would have been dead.”

North Park

Warning signs can be see near areas of street flooding off University Avenue.

Mt. Hope

A tree in Mt. Hope uprooted and fell onto the westbound lanes of Imperial Avenue.

Mt. Soledad

A large tree fell down and landed across the roadway on Muirlands Drive.

This won’t be the end of rain in San Diego. Weather officials say another atmospheric river is taking shape and is expected to hit California next week.