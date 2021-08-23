Photos: Powerful surf washes away Malibu beach access road

A section of a seaside road in Malibu crumbled under the crush of a powerful high surf and remained impassable Sunday.

The access road to Point Dume, which connects Westward Beach Road to the parking lot, was still closed to vehicles and pedestrians Sunday.

Authorities rushed to place boulders to try to prevent further damage Saturday night after high tides washed away the access road, Los Angeles Beaches and Harbors tweeted Saturday.

The Point Dume access road was expected to remain closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic for at least 72 hours.

“We’ve been trying to ensure it’s structurally safe but it will be closed indefinitely,” Sgt. Brad Feder told KTLA.

Video also showed water spilling into an outdoor dining area in Paradise Cove Saturday as customers dined by the waves.

National Weather Service authorities had warned that minor tidal overflow is possible near evening high tides.

High tides, rip currents and tall waves battered Southern California beaches all weekend, bringing dangerous conditions, according to the Weather Service.

Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, authorities warned. L.A. County lifeguards reported 106 water rescues on Thursday alone.

