SAN DIEGO — As a high surf warning remains in effect for San Diego, impacts of massive waves are being seen along the coastline.
With waves up to 12 feet and sets up to 18 feet, the water in some areas has found its way upward and outward.
On Coronado Beach for instance, storm water fallout could be seen Friday in the area where Loma Boulevard meets Ocean Boulevard, as shown in the photos below:
The Paseo Walkway behind the Views Guest Building at the Hotel del Coronado could also be seen in a drenched state Friday. City officials have closed public assess in this area due to the high surf. Here’s a capture from that area:
Also on Friday, the city closed public access to to Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach. As seen in the photo below, giant waves rattled the wooden pier. The city says a damage assessment will occurred after high surf conditions subside.
According to the National Weather Service, the high surf warning, coastal flood advisory and small craft advisory will remain in effect for San Diego County through 2 a.m. Monday.