SAN DIEGO — As a high surf warning remains in effect for San Diego, impacts of massive waves are being seen along the coastline.

With waves up to 12 feet and sets up to 18 feet, the water in some areas has found its way upward and outward.

On Coronado Beach for instance, storm water fallout could be seen Friday in the area where Loma Boulevard meets Ocean Boulevard, as shown in the photos below:

Storm water fallout is seen at Coronado Beach, where Loma Boulevard meets Ocean Boulevard, due to high tides pushed out by high surf. Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2024. (Credit: Bill Sandke – Crown City Photography)

The Paseo Walkway behind the Views Guest Building at the Hotel del Coronado. City officials closed public assess Saturday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Credit: Bill Sandke – Crown City Photography)

The city closed public access to Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach on Dec. 29, 2024 due to high surf. (City of San Diego)

The Paseo Walkway behind the Views Guest Building at the Hotel del Coronado could also be seen in a drenched state Friday. City officials have closed public assess in this area due to the high surf. Here’s a capture from that area:

Also on Friday, the city closed public access to to Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach. As seen in the photo below, giant waves rattled the wooden pier. The city says a damage assessment will occurred after high surf conditions subside.

According to the National Weather Service, the high surf warning, coastal flood advisory and small craft advisory will remain in effect for San Diego County through 2 a.m. Monday.