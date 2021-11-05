Photos: High surf closes Ocean Beach pier as fog starts to lift

SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach pier was closed Friday morning because of high surf as dense fog started to lift in areas of the county.

The San Diego Fire Department announced on Twitter that the pier closed at 10:30 a.m. as surf between 4-7 feet was expected to bring dangerous swimming conditions to the coast. Lifeguards will assess and reopen the pier when it’s safe, SDFD said.

San Diego County saw dense fog in some areas for the second day in a row Friday. Photos from FOX 5 viewers showed it blanketing the coast, and more fog was likely overnight into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service forecasted.

The sun was expected to break through for a partly cloudy day at the beaches with highs of 67-73 degrees near the coast. One more warm day was expected well inland before cooling prevails under a broad West coast trough early next week, according to NWS.

Inland areas were expected to see a high of 78 Friday with 76-81 degree temperatures in the western valleys, 86 near the foothills and 76-82 in the mountains.

Mt Soledad, La Jolla (DON BIADOG)

The view from the Torrey Pines Gliderport (Dan Wyman)

Mt Soledad, La Jolla (DON BIADOG)

Mt Soledad, La Jolla (DON BIADOG)

Mt Soledad, La Jolla (DON BIADOG)

Oceanside Pier (Julie Gayle)

Oceanside (Julie Gayle)