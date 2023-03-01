SAN DIEGO — Locals witnessed a rare sighting in the skies Wednesday as hail littered grounds across San Diego County.

Many on social media reported seeing the hail from the South Bay to downtown San Diego to Kearny Mesa and Scripps Ranch.

Around 3:13 p.m., the National Weather Service San Diego notified the public about a band of precipitation, which brought what appeared to be snowflakes to Huntington Beach and Temecula. That system eventually made its way through San Diego, bringing hail to the area.

Here are some pictures captured by FOX 5 viewers:

Children playing in hail in San Carlos. (Jakob Ogdahl)

Hail in a parking lot in Temecula. (Jennifer Pepka)

Hail in a backyard in Clairemont Mesa. (Sean Mcgee)

A child on a trampoline playing in hail in Fletcher Hills/El Cajon. (Eric Drost)

A “hailman” built in Rancho Peñasquitos. (Sean Woodard)

A Frost Advisory is in effect starting at midnight until 8 a.m. Thursday for San Diego’s coast and beaches, according to NWS San Diego.

Multiple storm systems have impacted the San Diego area since last week, but conditions are expected to clear up later in the week.