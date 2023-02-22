SAN DIEGO — From the East County to the South Bay, the San Diego area experienced wintry conditions Wednesday as a cold storm moved through the region.

FOX 5 viewers in National City, La Mesa, Rancho Bernardo and Jamul sent in photos and videos of hail covering their patios and outdoor furniture.

Farther east in the mountain towns of Julian and Pine Valley, FOX 5 reporters captured snow blanketing the grounds.

Hail in Rancho Bernardo on Feb. 22, 2023. (Credit: John Chavez)

Hail in Deehorn Valley in Jamul on Feb. 22, 2023. (Credit: @leethecowboy)

Hail in National City on Feb. 22, 2023. (Credit: Mlk_1217)

Hail in La Mesa on Feb. 22, 2023.

Snow on the ground in Julian on Feb. 22, 2023. (KSWB)

Snow blankets the ground in Pine Valley on Feb. 22, 2023. (KSWB)

A winter storm warning that went into effect Tuesday evening for San Diego County mountains will continue to 3 p.m. Saturday. NWS San Diego has forecasted wind gusts as high as 85 MPH and snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches through Wednesday, with heavier snowfall expected into the weekend.

A handful of school districts were closed Wednesday due to inclement weather: Julian Union Elementary School District, Julian Union High School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District and Spencer Valley School District.

At San Diego International Airport, dozens of flights across several airlines were canceled or delayed.

Come Friday into Saturday, NWS says yet another low pressure system is expected to sweep in from the northwest, bringing even more heavy precipitation.