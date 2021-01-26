Photos: Big cats, bears enjoy fresh snowfall in Alpine

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

ALPINE, Calif. — Rescue animals at Lions Tiger & Bears played in fresh snow Tuesday after a strong winter storm brought plenty of snowfall to parts of San Diego County.

Lions Tigers & Bears shared photos of their big cats and bears enjoying the snow before it melted.

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears got to enjoy some time in the snow Tuesday after a strong storm brought plenty of snowfall. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

The effects of the winter storm were felt throughout the county Monday. Precipitation totals from the National Weather Service show Mount Laguna and Julian got seven inches of snow, while up to a foot fell at Palomar Mountain.

A third winter storm is headed toward San Diego and could bring more snow to elevations higher than 5,000 feet. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected, forecasters said.