Your best pics from Thursday’s sudden storm in San Diego

  • A strike illuminates the lifeguard tower at Torrey Pines State Beach. (Photo: Alfonso Cuchi/@alfonsouchi)
  • "Exciting lightning show as seen from Del Sur." (Photo: Cary Cheshire/@blazermania89)
  • "Light show" in La Mesa (Photo: Scott Savoie/@_tk501_)
  • "Lightning over Carmel Valley" (Photo: Wesley Clemens)
  • "Lightning over Encinitas" (Photo: Matt McLeod)
  • "Nature's fireworks" at Cardiff by the Sea (Photo: Dayle Van Lom)
  • A view from Encinitas (Photo: Kelly Hinds)
  • "Bam" in San Carlos. (Photo: Ronnie Erpelding)

SAN DIEGO — It was sudden and it was spectacular: Thunder, lightning and brief downpours filled the sky around San Diego Thursday night, catching many residents off guard.

More than 100 lightning strikes were recorded across San Diego County, with over 80 of them west of the mountains in more populated areas.

During a period of otherwise warm, dry weather, the burst of activity drew San Diegans outside or to their windows to take photos and send them to FOX 5. Check out our collection of some of the best shots from around the region.

You can always submit your weather pics and videos online — they could be featured in one of our newscasts or on FOX 5 News Now. Get more San Diego weather updates here.

