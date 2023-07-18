SAN DIEGO — As record-breaking heat continues to dominate portions of the southwest, people from near and far are finding relief along the San Diego coast.

The sea breeze and marine layer low clouds are acting as a saving grace, especially for one Arizona family where temps in their town are topping off at 118 degrees.

“It dropped about 40 degrees coming here from Arizona,” they said. “It was about 118 crossing the border from Arizona into California … so 118 to 80 degrees was really nice.”

Phoenix broke records on Tuesday with temperatures reaching 110 degrees or higher for the 19th straight day in a row — what should be a continuing trend in the days to come.

Dr. Pat Abbott, professor of geology emeritus at San Diego State University, told FOX 5 that one of the main reasons behind the heat is the level of moisture in the soil.

“The ground itself has soul in it, the soil has water in it, and now as the sun pulls that water out of the soil, it’s also pulling out heat,” Abbott explained. “Evaporate the moisture out of the soil, the soil gets hotter, the hotter soil radiates more heat into the atmosphere. One change triggers a second change.”

It’s a similar story in the Great Plains, where the Henson family just escaped for a break from the unrelenting Texas sun.

“There is a SeaWorld in San Antonio, Texas so you can’t do anything because it’s 110 degrees and it’s miserable,” the father said.

For a group of employees from Ireland who now work in Mission Beach, their gig serving ice cream at Hawaiian Shaved Ice and Ice Cream to help travelers and locals beat the heat has kept them busy to say the least.

“I have to say each day there’s someone different,” shared one employee, “who comes from out of town so that they can come to the coast.”