People flock to local beaches amid heat wave

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — From the inland valley to the coast, San Diego is under a heat advisory for most of the week and many could be seen taking to the beach for a cooldown.

The beach and water were open Tuesday in Imperial Beach, a welcome sight for those who are used to closures due to sewage spills. This time, there were a good amount of people enjoying the breeze and keeping cool during this heat advisory.

“I just bought this boogie board and decided to just come out here,” said Penny Noriega, who came in from nearby National City.

Highs are expected in the 80s near the beach, with 90s and even triple digit heat in some areas through Thursday.

For some like Haydee Vasquez visiting from Arizona, she’s certainly felt hotter temperatures this season.

“120 (degrees), I think we had once this year,” Vasquez said.

The heat advisory is set to expire at 8 p.m. Thursday evening for San Diego’s coastal region.