SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers.

As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.

More significant rainfall is expected north of our county line overnight into Tuesday with widespread light to moderate showers much of Tuesday.

The storm, pummeling Northern and Central California Monday, will be much weaker once it reaches our area, but we will still feel the impact of rain, gusty southerly winds and chances of thunderstorms.

Isolated lightning strikes are possible Monday night and Tuesday at the beach with the approaching storm.

Beaches and inland valleys look to pick up another half inch of rain with up to an inch-and-a-half for foothills and mountains. Snow levels remain quite high again but look to lower later Tuesday. One to two feet of snowfall is possible for Big Bear, mainly above 7,500 ft.

High Surf Advisory will take effect 6 a.m Tuesday through Wednesday evening with waves 6 to 10 feet. Biggest waves are expected south of Del Mar on Wednesday.

We dry out and clear out Wednesday through Friday, but then another storm system is favorited for the second half of the weekend into early next week. Stay tuned for that forecast as it gets updated throughout the week.