SAN DIEGO — Another round of rain is on the way!

A pair of Pacific storms with atmospheric river content is moving into San Diego County.

A storm from the west will bring light rain to the area during the day on Saturday. Then it will become heavy at times in the mountains on Saturday night.

Scattered showers will linger into Sunday.

Then, a second storm will bring more rain and mountain snow Monday and Tuesday.

Cool and dry weather will return Wednesday through Friday next week.

This Friday, it will be cooler than yesterday with light onshore flow and thin high clouds.

The total rainfall amounts expected include:

1-2 inches for coast and valley areas

2-6 inches in mountain areas

Less than half inch in desert areas

Our snow levels will drop to 7,000 feet, then to as low as 4,500 feet Sunday through Monday night.

A high surf advisory is in effect for the coast until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Waves will be at 8 to 12 feet through Saturday. Minor coastal flooding is expected.

The surf will decrease to about 6 – 8 feet through Sunday.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until Saturday at 10 p.m. High tide is expected to be at 4.08 feet at 2:13 a.m. on Saturday.

A flood watch is in effect from Saturday evening to Sunday morning for the inland and mountain areas.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday from the coast to the deserts.

Southwest winds area expected at 15-25 mph with gusts at 35 mph while higher gusts may reach 45 mph.

A winter storm watch is also expected to go into effect from Sunday night through late Monday night in the mountains — up to 6 inches of snowfall is expected.