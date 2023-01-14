SAN DIEGO — The parade of Pacific storms continues this weekend, bringing Southern California and San Diego County periods of rain along with mountain snow through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall is traveling north to south, touching the North County first, bringing widespread heavy rain overnight. Rates could fall from about half an inch to one per hour overnight. This could lead to the potential of flooding in low-lying areas.

How much rain will we get from this storm system? The coastal and valley communities can expect one to two inches, with the mountains expecting anywhere from two to six inches. The deserts won’t miss out on this rainfall either with preliminary rainfall totals at .25 to .50 of an inch for the high deserts and .10 to .50 of an inch for the low deserts.

We do have a coastal advisory issued until 10 p.m. this evening, along with a high surf advisory until about 10 p.m. Sunday. Saturday, waves are breaking from about eight to 12 feet with a potential of minor coastal flooding during high tide. By Sunday, surf will drop down to six to eight feet. This could lead to localized erosion and minor flooding in low-lying areas, boardwalks and parking lots.

Southwest to westerly winds is expected over the mountains and the desert regions beginning late Saturday. A wind advisory is issued for the San Diego County mountains and deserts from 4 p.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Sunday. West winds could reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts at 55 to 65 mph in the San Diego county mountain slopes. This could lead to a dangerous commute with the potential for downed debris.

Snow will also fall behind this frontal passage which could lead to light snow accumulations through Sunday morning. With Saturday’s Pacific storm, snow levels will be too high to amount to much, however, a colder storm system Sunday into Monday will raise the potential of seeing snowfall.

A winter weather advisory will be issued for the San Diego County mountains from 10 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday with levels at about 5000 feet. Expect slippery roads for your Monday morning commute.

Following Saturday’s storm system, another storm system will move into the region, which will bring another round of rain, gusty winds and snowfall Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will remain cool in the coming week.