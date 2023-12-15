SAN DIEGO — A Santa Ana weather pattern is expected to bring warm and dry weather through the weekend, just ahead of a Pacific storm.

The National Weather Service said offshore winds are expected to peak Friday in the late morning through the afternoon in the foothills and valleys. Top gusts may reach speeds between 30-45 mph.

These winds are expected to relax Saturday and even further into Sunday as temperatures boost west of the mountains. According to weather officials, Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures above normal about 6-14 degrees.

The dry pattern could get dampened next week as a Pacific storm moves through Southern California and northern Baja.

NWS said a low pressure system will bring a chance for light showers Monday and Tuesday, so isolated sprinkles can be expected.

Then, a stronger Pacific storm will bring better chances for more significant precipitation Wednesday through Friday. Weather officials say it could also bring some mountain snow and winds.

As of now, the forecast shows drying for the following weekend. Looking even further, NWS said a Pacific jet stream continues heading into Christmas Eve and Day.