Storm leaves wet roads for commuters

SAN DIEGO — San Diego residents may want to take a little extra time getting to work Wednesday morning, as a winter storm dropped heavy rain in parts of the county overnight and left wet conditions on local freeways.

Light scattered showers began Tuesday afternoon and continued into the evening, with light and moderate rain anticipated for the rest of the Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. By evening, San Diego was expected to be mostly dry but cold.

The NWS encouraged drivers to use caution getting around the region, especially through the mountains.

“Accidents happen more frequently with wet and icy roads,” the agency wrote in a graphic shared online. “Always wear your seatbelt and ensure everyone in your vehicle does the same.”

Residents also woke up to chilly conditions. The NWS declared a freeze warning for San Diego valleys along with some other parts of Southern California. A frost advisory, meanwhile, was in effect for local coastal and desert communities.

A winter storm warning was in effect for San Diego County mountains until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow levels were expected to drop to elevations of 2,200 to 3,200 feet. The county Department of Public Works is publishing updates on Twitter about chain requirements for San Diego mountains.

Several school districts in San Diego County canceled classes Wednesday due to snow and other weather factors, county education officials said.