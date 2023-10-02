SAN DIEGO — Get ready for a warm and dry second half of the week, San Diego.

Despite the chill in the air San Diegans may have felt — perhaps even enjoyed — Monday morning, don’t expect it to feel like fall for long. Conditions are about to gradually heat up.

Starting Wednesday, temperatures will increase west of the mountains due to high pressure and increased offshore flow, the National Weather Service in San Diego forecasted Monday.

High temperatures were expected to be below average Monday and Tuesday, hit average on Wednesday and be “well above average” as the week comes to an end. Valleys and inland coastal areas will get into the 90s and the coast will be in the 80s Thursday through Saturday.

Weak Santa Ana winds are expected over the mountains and valley foothills starting Tuesday, and will strengthen slightly Wednesday and Thursday.

“We are entering Oct…octo…Octo-bake?” NWS mused Sunday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Temperatures are expected to cool down Sunday or Monday, when night and morning low clouds and fog return to coastal areas.

Until then, warm temperatures and low humidity could combine to heighten fire weather risk, NWS adds.