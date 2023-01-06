SAN DIEGO – The high surf on the San Diego County coast prompted the closure of the Ocean Beach Pier for a second day Friday, with large waves slamming into the pier.

Lifeguards with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department closed the pier shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday due to the high surf conditions, SDFD said in a tweet.

Several people could be seen being turned around as the pier gates blocked them from entering.

At times, the surf was so high that water went into the blocked-off portion near Walking On Water Café. On the beach, there was a noticeable amount of kelp washing up onshore. Some ocean water made it as far as a residential street, resulting in some runoff at the beach.

Friday morning, lifeguards were busy making rescues, including two surfers near La Jolla: one at Windansea and another near La Jolla Cove.

The popular pier reopened in July after being closed for several months for emergency repairs due to damages caused from a January 2021 storm.