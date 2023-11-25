SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard warning for San Diego County beaches, as forecasters expect morning high tides through Monday will reach heights over 6 feet.

The warning will be in effect from Saturday until 10 a.m. Monday, due to hazardous swimming conditions with the high tide.

According to NWS, the high tide on Sunday is anticipated to peak around 7:37 a.m. at 7.11 feet, while the Monday morning high is expected around 8:10 a.m. reaching about 7.08 feet.

These early high tides are also likely to combine with minor tidal overflow due to elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet on west-facing beaches, NWS says. This will likely result in minor flooding of low-lying beach parking lots and boardwalks.

Weather officials urge the public to stay out of the water throughout the duration of the beach hazard warning. According to NWS, taller high tides contribute to stronger currents that could make swimming more dangerous for those of all skill levels.

Anyways, it may not be the best time for some early morning beach visits, as forecasters say overnight temperatures across the county are anticipated fall roughly 5 degrees under the seasonal average.

Along the coast, NWS says this will likely look like overnight temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s. Meanwhile, lows in mountain and desert communities are expected to range from the 30s to the low 40s.

A map showing the low temperatures overnight into Sunday can be found below.

Low temperatures forecast for Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Courtesy of National Weather Service San Diego)

By mid-afternoon on Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures will be near the typical 70 degrees in areas west of the mountains. However, NWS says communities in the mountain and high desert areas are likely to not see that much of a warm-up from the overnight lows, with highs in the 40s and 50s.