SAN DIEGO — For those ready for it to feel like summer in San Diego, you may have to wait a little bit longer for those warmer temperatures.

As “June Gloom” continues to bring cooler, cloudier conditions to the region, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is anticipating cooler-than-average temperatures for San Diego County for much of the month.

According to NOAA’s Monthly Temperature Outlook released on May 31, San Diego has a 40-50% probability of being cooler for the first month of meteorological summer.

As far as precipitation, NOAA is forecasting equal chances of San Diego getting average, more-than-average and less-than-average levels of precipitation in June.

For the week of June 5, the National Weather Service says that San Diego will see unseasonably cool weather, with highs in the 60s in the coastal and mountain regions. In the lower deserts, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, where the average high is 100 this time of year, according to NWS.

The constant string of overcast conditions brought on by “May Gray” last month and “June Gloom” to start this month has left San Diegans desperate for sunnier days.

Just how bad was the “May Gray?” According to NWS, four observation stations from San Diego County to Los Angeles and Orange Counties that record the amount of solar radiation that reaches the ground saw their lowest amounts in recent years.

This includes the San Miguel observation station, located just east of Chula Vista, which saw its lowest average surface solar radiation for May since at least 2006.