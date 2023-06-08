SAN DIEGO — “May Gray” truly lived up to its name this year in “sunny San Diego.”

Climate report data collected at San Diego International Airport shows more than half — 58% — of days last month were cloudy, according to National Weather Service.

Besides those 20 days, the remainder of the month — 11 days — were partly cloudy. Partly cloudy refers to 30 to 60% cloud cover.

That means there were no fair days, or days with “generally pleasant weather conditions,” according to NWS.

There was, however, rain on seven days, and fog was recorded on nine days.

The average sky cover logged at the airport was 82%, a significant increase from the normal average, which sits around 63%.