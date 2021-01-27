New storm expected to move into San Diego area Thursday night

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – With an unsettled atmospheric pattern moving out of the San Diego area, mostly dry conditions will continue Wednesday — but another significant storm is expected to move over the region Thursday night or Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The departing weather system had brought cold temperatures, downpours, mountain snow and high winds.

In the San Diego valleys Wednesday, it is expected to be partly cloudy and not as cool, with highs 61 in the western valleys and 53 to 58 near the foothills, with light winds. Showers and thunder showers could move in Thursday night, with possible heavy rainfall Thursday night and Friday.

Coastal areas will see partly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs around 61 and lights winds. Showers are expected to begin Thursday and get heavier Thursday night and Friday.

Monday’s inclement conditions had delivered up to about three-fifths of an inch of precipitation along the coast and in the local deserts, a little more than an inch in the inland valleys, and almost 2 1/3 inches in parts of the East County highlands, according to the National Weather Service.

Topping the 24-hour rainfall tallies Monday were 2.31 inches on Big Black Mountain, 1.79 at Henshaw Dam, 1.76 in Mesa Grande, 1.58 in Pine Hills, 1.35 in Descanso and 1.34 in Pine Valley, the weather service reported.

San Diego County snowfall totals included 7 inches in Julian, the Mount Laguna area and Warner Springs; 2 inches in Ranchita; and a half-inch in Boulevard.

The blustery conditions generated some notable winds across the county, including gusts with readings of 69 mph on Volcan Mountain; 65 mph at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach; 58 mph on Otay Mountain; 56 mph in Crestwood and Del Mar; and 55 mph in Mission Beach and Potrero.

The storm also created some public works problems across the region, including a flooded transition ramp on southbound Interstate 805 to state Route 52 in University City, shortly before 6 a.m.; a large downed tree across the roadway on East Grade Road at Conifer Road in Pauma Valley, about 8 a.m.; and another toppled tree blocking traffic lanes at Muir College Drive and North Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla, about 7:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol reported.