Nearly 1,000 SDG&E customers have power shut off due to ‘unsafe conditions’

SAN DIEGO – Hours before the Thanksgiving holiday, some San Diegans already are without power late Wednesday.

Up to 43,000 customers risk losing power on Thanksgiving Day due to fire danger, the company warned this week. Some 960 customers in the communities of Jacumba, Oak Springs and Boulevard had power turned off “due to unsafe conditions in the area,” according to SDG&E. Outages there are estimated to be restored by 5 p.m. Saturday.

Unsafe conditions also were cited for the loss of power for 19 customers in the areas of Viejas, Boulder Creek and West Descanso. The restoration time for those outages also is 5 p.m. Saturday.

More than 3,600 SDG&E customers reportedly had lost power in the evening ranging from North County communities down to the Jacumba Hot Springs area, the utility’s outage map shows.

The largest portion of outages was being reported in the northern part of the county, impacting Bonsall and Oceanside as well a number of neighborhoods in the area. Outages to more than 2,600 customers began about 9 p.m. and were said to have been caused by a vehicle crash.

The company’s outage map is available here.